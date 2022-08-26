Hampton PD seeks public's help in identifying suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured

HAMPTON,Va — The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who were deemed to be involved in a shooting that occurred on August 25.

At 6:14 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that occurred on the block of 1400 West Pembroke Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been struck by gunfire.

He was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was struck by gunfire while in the parking lot of the business.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

