Hampton homeless shelter sees busiest night of the season with freezing temperatures

HAMPTON, Va. — Cold temperatures swept across Hampton Roads overnight Tuesday and continued Wednesday, affecting one of the most vulnerable populations —the homeless.

In Hampton, the shelter run by HELP Inc. saw 80 people in Tuesday night to get out of the cold. Director Matthew Stearn said that's the highest number so far this season.

Men, women and children were able to get hot meals and a cot for the night. Stearn told News 3 their numbers are up 30% compared to this time last year.

“The housing market is still tough, a lot of the COVID era supports that we have in place have expired, so times are still really tough for folks who are living with low means,” said Stearn.

The shelter is located at First Baptist Church on King Street and is open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. However, Wednesday morning they stayed open until 9 am due to the freezing temperatures.

In preparation for even colder weather this weekend, Stearn said they plan to stay open all day and night Saturday.