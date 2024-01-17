Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton homeless shelter sees busiest night of the season with freezing temperatures

Cots at homeless shelter
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 17:05:24-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Cold temperatures swept across Hampton Roads overnight Tuesday and continued Wednesday, affecting one of the most vulnerable populations —the homeless.

In Hampton, the shelter run by HELP Inc. saw 80 people in Tuesday night to get out of the cold. Director Matthew Stearn said that's the highest number so far this season.

VB homeless

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach asks public to participate in annual 'Point-in-Time' Count

Web Staff
5:40 AM, Jan 03, 2024

Men, women and children were able to get hot meals and a cot for the night. Stearn told News 3 their numbers are up 30% compared to this time last year.

“The housing market is still tough, a lot of the COVID era supports that we have in place have expired, so times are still really tough for folks who are living with low means,” said Stearn.

The shelter is located at First Baptist Church on King Street and is open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. However, Wednesday morning they stayed open until 9 am due to the freezing temperatures.

Weather

First Warning Forecast: Cold and sunny, wintry weather possible Friday

April Loveland
1:26 PM, Jan 17, 2024

In preparation for even colder weather this weekend, Stearn said they plan to stay open all day and night Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather