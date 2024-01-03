Virginia Beach asks public to participate in annual 'Point-in-Time' Count to help address homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is asking residents to pinpoint spots throughout the city where homeless people live. It’s part of its annual “Point-in-Time Count” that aims to help homeless people.

The city says responses will be used to determine how much federal funding the city will get for programs and services that address homelessness. Virginia Beach gets about $2 million each year to provide housing and resources to people without a home.

Public responses will help the city learn how many people are homeless, where they’re located, how they became homeless and what services they need.

To participate in the PIT Count, click here. You’ll be asked to pinpoint locations on a map of the city to show where you’ve seen homeless people.

The last day to respond to the PIT Count is Jan. 9.