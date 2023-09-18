Watch Now
Hampton homicide suspect arrested after car chase in Newport News

Police lights
EW Scripps
Posted at 7:55 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 19:55:47-04

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton homicide suspect is in custody after a car chase in Newport News.

Newport News police said they were requested to help arrest the suspect at the 0 block of Colonial Place on Monday.

The police department decided to use the Tactical Operations Unit for the apprehension, but before TOU was deployed, the suspect and two other people took off in a red four-door Dodge.

Police chased the Dodge north on Warwick Boulevard to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and J. Clyde Boulevard, according to NNPD. All occupants, including the suspect, were then taken into custody.

