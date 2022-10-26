Hampton Horror Tours offer a spooky look at the city's 400-year history

HAMPTON, Va. - It's a spooky look at the real history of Hampton and the surrounding area.

Hampton Horror Tours are back — billed as a "frighteningly fun" way to raise money for the Hampton History Museum.

Tours meet October 25-30 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the museum lobby and take visitors on a terrifying trek through Downtown Hampton.

It includes a lantern tour of the historic St. John's graveyard to meet the first Colonial American accused of witchcraft, yellow fever victims, Prohibition-era bootleggers and drowning victim Jenny Kane, subject of the 1931 "Trial-of-the-Century."

Robert Weathers, a character interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg, has been brought on this year as the new scriptwriter and director.

Tickets purchased in advance are $14 and $12 for kids under 12, with the cost increasing if purchased at the door. The tour is not recommended for children under 8.

Click HERE for more information.