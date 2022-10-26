Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton Horror Tours offer a spooky look at the city's 400-year history

St. John's church cemetery Fall Halloween 2022
Sabella, Anthony
St. John's church cemetery Fall Halloween 2022
Posted at 7:03 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 07:03:45-04

HAMPTON, Va. - It's a spooky look at the real history of Hampton and the surrounding area.

Hampton Horror Tours are back — billed as a "frighteningly fun" way to raise money for the Hampton History Museum.

Tours meet October 25-30 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the museum lobby and take visitors on a terrifying trek through Downtown Hampton.

It includes a lantern tour of the historic St. John's graveyard to meet the first Colonial American accused of witchcraft, yellow fever victims, Prohibition-era bootleggers and drowning victim Jenny Kane, subject of the 1931 "Trial-of-the-Century."

Robert Weathers, a character interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg, has been brought on this year as the new scriptwriter and director.

Tickets purchased in advance are $14 and $12 for kids under 12, with the cost increasing if purchased at the door. The tour is not recommended for children under 8.

Click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19