Hampton man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One of two men charged in the 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Stephen D. White was convicted of murder and two other felonies.

According to state court records, 23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 5.

On April 17, 2020, Newport News Police responded to the 600 block of 25th Street around 11:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found White dead at the scene.

Police said surveillance camera footage showed three unknown people running away from the area just after the shooting.

Alton Kasine Powers, a 21-year-old also from Hampton, was also charged with White's murder. He's still pending trial in Newport News Circuit Court. That three-day jury trial is set to begin October 4.

In February 2019, Cappe was convicted of three felony counts in connection with a January 2017 shooting near Bethel High School. In August 2017, he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Cappe is being held at Newport News City Jail while he awaits his sentencing hearing.