Hampton man reported missing from Busch Gardens on Sunday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing Hampton man, 52-year-old Trevor Gruchow.

James City County Police Department

Police say Gruchow was reported missing at Busch Gardens at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 and is considered endangered.

Gruchow was last seen in the area of the England parking lot at Busch Gardens and is not believed to have left the area in a car. Police say he does not have access to any communication devices.

Gruchow is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with short black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say at the time of his disappearance he was wearing green camouflage athletic shorts, a maroon Vans t-shirt, green checkered shoes and a braided bracelet on his left ankle.

Gruchow also has a Polynesian tribal tattoo on his right calf.

Police ask that if you have any information on Gruchow's whereabouts, or find him, that you call 911.

