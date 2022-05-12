Hampton mom struggles to find baby formula amid shortage

HAMPTON, Va. - One local mom is struggling to feed her 9-month-old daughter amid the national baby formula shortage.

Erica Lopez told News 3 she was also impacted by the Similac recall in March. She said her daughter Elliana had to be switched to a different brand, but even finding that has been a challenge.

Lopez said she typically only finds one or two cans in stores at a time. She said one can only lasts a few days, so the panic to find formula sets in nearly every week.

She said she has even reached out to family in California to keep an eye on shelves there to mail her cans of formula if she can't find it locally.

Lopez describes the situation as "scary" and tells News 3 she hopes the shortage ends soon.

