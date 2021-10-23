Hampton NAACP hosts 'Souls to Polls' march, celebration encouraging early voting

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Branch NAACP, First Baptist Church Hampton, and many other churches are hosting a march to the polls Sunday as Election Day approaches.

The Super Sunday Souls march to the polls takes place Sunday starting at 12:30 at the First Baptist Church (229 N. King St. Hampton).

The walk will go from the church to the Registrar's Office located at the courthouse in Downtown Hampton at 101 Kings Way.

There will be a celebration across the parking lot following the march that will include free food, face painting, music, and more.

Organizers say Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14) will be in attendance as a special guest.

Voting is open to all on Sunday in Hampton from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voting will be in all localities on Saturday, October 23, and Saturday, 30.

