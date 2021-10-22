Planning to vote early? Here's a list of early voting locations in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If you're planning to vote early ahead of the 2021 state elections, here's a list of early voting locations in Hampton Roads by locality.

In-person early voting will end three days before Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 2. If you're sending an absentee ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by Election Day and received by noon three days after Election Day.

Accomack County

Accomack County Social Services, 22554 Center Parkway

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chesapeake

Central Library, 298 Cedar Road

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10/23 and 10/30 only

Greenbrier Library, 1214 Volvo Parkway

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10/23 and 10/30 only

Indian River Library, 2320 Old Greenbrier Road

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10/23 and 10/30 only

Major Hilliard Library, 824 Old George Washington Highway N.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10/23 and 10/30 only

Russell Memorial Library, 2808 Taylor Road

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10/23 and 10/30 only

Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center, 2019 Windy Road

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10/23 and 10/30 only

Hampton

City of Hampton General Registrar's Office, 101 Kings Way

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Newport News

Voter Registration Office, 2400 Washington Avenue

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Center Fountain Plaza II, 700 Town Center Drive

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Norfolk

Norfolk Office of Elections, 810 Union Street, Room 808

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berkley Community Center, 121 W. Liberty Street

Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lambert's Point Community Center, 1251 W. 42nd Street

Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library, 1425 Norchester Avenue

Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library, 111 W. Ocean View Avenue

Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Suffolk

Suffolk City General Registrar's Office, 440 Market Street

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach

City of Virginia Beach, 2449 Princess Anne Road, Building 14

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayside Recreation Center, 4500 First Court Road

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seatack Recreation Center, 141 S. Birdneck Road

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

York County

Victory Village Shopping Center, 6614 Mooretown Road, Suite A

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington Square Shopping Center, 5322 George Washington Memorial Highway

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For a full list of early voting locations across Virginia, click here.