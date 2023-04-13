Hampton NAACP to host free swim class for Black women

HAMPTON, Va. — The NAACP in Hampton is hosting a 3-week free swim class to help women get more comfortable with the water.

According to the CDC and the Virginia Department of health, drowning is the second leading cause of death by 13% in Virginia.

Black children between the ages of 10-14 are also 7.6 times higher to drown than white children.

Black people are 1.5 times more likely to drown than white people, according to the CDC.

Tracy Richardson, a participant in the NAACP swim class, overcame her fear of swimming in honor of her son's father.

"My son's father passed away and it was due to a drowning. I was there right in front of him and there was nothing that I could do to help him," said Richardson.

Now, 30 years later, Richardson wants to learn how to swim to make sure her grandchildren feel safe in the water.

"If I learn how to swim then I'll be able to at least help them if they get into any trouble," said Richardson.

Stacy White-Bailey, chair of the Hampton NAACP, says participants will even have a chance to learn about the relationship their natural hair has with chlorine.

"We will have hair products that women can use to help care for their hair in and out of the water," said White-Bailey.

Hair professional Ebony Gordan, owner of Harista Studio in Hampton will be showing participants how to take care of and manage their natural hair.

White-Bailey also mentioned that because our community is surrounded by water, the group wanted to make sure parents are no longer afraid to accompany their children in the water.

"We know that kids love to be around the pool water at home so we want to give people the opportunity to learn skills so they can operate safely," said White-Bailey.

Richardson says she is so thankful for the NAACP and has checked swimming off of her list.

The NAACP still has training available if you would like to learn how to swim. Contact Stacy White-Bailey at (757)-726-7015 for more details.