Hampton police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested 31-year-old Tyron Parks from Newport News following an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Parks has been charged with one count each of maiming of a law enforcement officer, attempt maiming of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The officer injured was treated at a local hospital and released, according to Hampton police.

Around 1:05 a.m., officers responded after a single vehicle crash in the 300 block of Woodland Road.

When they arrived, they observed a silver vehicle crashed on the side of the road.

As they approached the vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm on them and fled on foot.

Police say as additional officers approached the scene, Parks began firing at them at which time officers returned fire, hitting Parks.

Both the officer injured and Parks had non-life-threatening injuries.