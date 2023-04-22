Watch Now
Police officer, suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in Hampton: Police

Police say an officer and a male suspect were hit in an exchange of gunfire early Saturday morning.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 05:41:47-04

HAMPTON, Va. - An officer and a male suspect are expected to survive, police say, after both were hit during an officer-involved shooting in Hampton early Saturday morning.

According to a release, police were called to Woodland Road around 1 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

The release states police attempted to approach the silver-colored vehicle and give aid, when a man with a gun got out of the car and attempted to run from the scene.

Police say as more officers arrived, the suspect started firing at them and that officers responded by returning fire.

A police officer and the male suspect were both hit, according to police, and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers shut down the area of Woodland Road and Andrews Boulevard during the following investigation. Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

