Hampton police arrest suspect in April triple shooting on Threechopt Rd.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have arrested Reginald Lee Littlejohn in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 3.

Littlejohn was arrested without incident in Hampton on June 14 with the assistance of the US Marshal Service Task Force, according to police.

Littlejohn has been charged with three counts of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On April 3, just before 8 p.m., officers received a call in reference to a shooting that had just occurred in the 4800 block of Threechopt Road.

While officers were enroute, another call was received about an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound arriving at Wawa, located in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Public Safety Communications then received an additional call of two walk-in gunshot wound victims at a local hospital, a man and a woman, who both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were at a residence when an altercation occurred and the suspect discharged a firearm towards the victims.

All three victims survived.