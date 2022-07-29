Hampton Police Department seeking assistance locating suspects in shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating suspects in a shooting July 29, 2022.

Public safety communications received a call about a shooting in the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way around 2:00 a.m. When officials arrived they found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot in the parking lot of his apartment. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is receiving medical attention for non life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information leading to this investigation you are encouraged to contact The Hampton Police Division 757 –727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.