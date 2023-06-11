Hampton police investigating fatal hit and run on West Pembroke Ave

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating after a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on June 11.

Around 12:27 a.m., police received a call in reference to a pedestrian and vehicle crash that had occurred in the 1200 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from injuries they say is consistent with a vehicle crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was riding a bike on West Pembroke Avenue when he was struck by a car.

The car involved fled the scene, according to the Hampton Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

