Hampton Police is asking for help identifying suspects in connection with violent vehicle larcenies

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a crime series involving multiple violent vehicle larcenies.

Hampton Police has investigated several incidents where suspects engaged in larcenies from vehicles became violent when confronted. Shots would be fired at victims or homeowners that attempted to confront suspects during the act of tampering.

These incidents occurred in the first block of Fields Drive and the 2000 block of North Armistead Avenue.

None of the incidents have resulted in injury.

Seventeen incidents of larcenies from vehicles known to involve firearms have been reported to authorities over a three month period.

Hampton Police encourages the public to be aware that suspects engaged in larcenies from vehicles may be armed and dangerous.

Suspects are often searching for firearms left in unlocked vehicles.

Officials tell citizens that they should not confront individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Instead, citizens can help solve these crimes by contacting police, providing accurate descriptions of individuals and suspect vehicles, as well as the suspect’s direction of travel.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.