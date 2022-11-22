“These events are tragic.” Hampton Police provide more information on shooting that killed 2 teens, injured 1

HAMPTON, Va. - — During a press conference Tuesday, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired around 10:50 pm on Friday, November 18.

Police said the three teenagers were in the same vehicle when multiple people fired several times into the vehicle on Nickerson Boulevard.

Three teenagers were shot over the weekend and two died, with one victim being as young as 14.

According to Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot, they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired. He said people reported hearing many gunshots on Nickerson Blvd in Hampton.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot to death. They found him on the road.

One mile away on Silver Isle Boulevard, they found another victim, an 18-year-old Shaun Fauntleroy, from Newport News. He was pronounced dead at that location. He was just two days shy of his 19th birthday.

A couple of hours later police say they received a call from a Newport News mother, who said her 16-year-old son was also shot. He survived.

Hampton Police Chief said during the press conference, "These events are tragic." He said the department is working relentlessly to provide justice.

Police say all three of the teens were together when they were shot, and then went to different locations.

People are urged to call in, so police can respond in a timely manner.

If you have any information that could help the police, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

READ: "It's just sad." Neighbors react after 2 found dead Friday in Hampton

