Hampton Police search for suspects involved in a weapon law violation

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in a weapon law violation in August.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:32 a.m., in the block of 400 Adwood Court.

Two homes were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

The investigation revealed that three suspects were walking in the area attempting to enter vehicles.

The suspects were approached by a citizen and fled on foot as a result. The suspects were discharging a firearm toward the victim as they fled the scene.

Suspect one is described as a black male, between 5'5–5'10, last seen wearing a black jacket with white writing and dark pants.

Suspect two is described as a black male, between 5'5–5'10, last seen wearing a white long-sleeved hoodie with “POLO” across the front, black workout pants with white stripes on each side, and white shoes.

There is currently no description on file for suspect three. Police say they were possibly operating a dark SUV.

If you or anyone you know has information that could assist the police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.