Hampton Roads author hosts virtual scholarship workshop

NORFOLK, Va. - A Hampton Roads author is taking action to help students develop strategies to win scholarships for college with a free virtual workshop August 14 and August 15.

“Start today,” urged Dr. Christie Murray, author of 'College Planning Strategies I Wish Someone Had Told Me.' “Don't wait until your junior or senior in high school to start taking these matters seriously.”

According to Forbes, 45 million people owe a collective $1.7 trillion in student loans, which can deter students from even applying to college.

Murray said she nearly missed an opportunity to attend her dream school, Hampton University, because of tuition costs. However, she was able to track down a scholarship that covered the costs.

Her experience inspired her to write books about strategies to win scholarships and avoid debt.

Murray is the mastermind behind the Youth College Excellence Summit, a two-day virtual event promising to share college admissions and funding strategies. The event will also tackle career development, health and wellness.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to sign up. Dr. Murray said several scholarships will be given away during the event.