Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel lane closures resume after brief suspension

HAMPTON, Va. — After impacting traffic flow on the HRBT and I-64, VDOT suspended interstate closures for the HRBT Expansion Project on June 16, but resumed them on Monday.

VDOT says since then, they have worked with the contractor Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) to make improvements to their procedures, including enhanced planning, sequences of work, timelines and communications protocols to avoid more traffic nightmares.

Beginning Monday, June 26, interstate closures for the HRBT Expansion Project resumed with the new protocols in place.

As a part of the expansion, construction crews will implement weekly lane closures, detours and traffic pacing on local roads, I-64 and at the HRBT.

Lane closures are listed below, though VDOT says they are subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Overnight Lane Closures and Detours along the project corridor from Settlers Landing Road in Hampton to Patrol Road in Norfolk



Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28

Alternating lane closure on I-64 east from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closure on I-64 west from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight lane closures and detours in Hampton



Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28

Single lane closure on I-64 east at Mallory Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Periodic stoppages on I-64 east at Mallory Street Inspection Station from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight lane closures and detours on the HRBT



Monday, June 26 to Thursday, June 29

Single lane closure I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, June 30

Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single lane closure on I-64 west at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.



Daytime lane closures and detours in Norfolk



Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30

Detour on West Bay Avenue on-ramp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flagging operation on West Bay Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flagging operation on Bayville Street/13th View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Overnight lane closures and detours in Norfolk



Monday, June 26

Single lane closure on I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-64 west from Willoughby Bay Bridge to the Inspection Station from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27

Single lane closure on I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Single lane closure on I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, June 29

Single lane closure on I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-64 east at 1st View Street to Oastes Creek Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, June 30

Single lane closure on I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single lane closure on I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.



Continuous lane closures and detours



Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 (24 hours a day)

Closure and detour of West Evans Street at I-64 overpass

Closure and detour of 1st View Street at I-64 overpass

