Hampton Roads citizens journey by bus to Washington D.C. to attend 'Free Palestine' rally

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, a bus made two stops to pick up protesters in Norfolk and Williamsburg.

From there, passengers were taken to the National March on Washington: Free Palestine rally.

Members of the group from Hampton Roads told News 3 they support an independent state for Palestine and peace in the middle east.

They also say they are disturbed by the war between Israel and Hamas, and that’s why they chose to join the demonstration in D.C. Saturday.

"Not every person here is reflective of their government. I think the power has always been with the people and it remains with the people and that’s why it’s so important to show up and show out," said one participant of the rally who asked not to be identified.

A ticket for the bus ride to the march included a ride back home to Hampton Roads Saturday night.