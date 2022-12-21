Hampton Roads communities to hold vigil in remembrance of those who have died while homeless

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Winter Solstice falls on Wednesday, Dec. 21, marking the longest day of the year. Each year on this day, communities across the country gather to remember those who have died while homeless.

Holding the event on the Winter Solstice is meant to highlight the rough winter conditions that vulnerable residents experience. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who experience homelessness are more likely (compared to the general population) to suffer from substance abuse, mental illness, and chronic disease.

Portsmouth Homeless Action Consortium is hosting a vigil at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 outside the Oasis Social Ministry at 800 Williamsburg Avenue.

In Norfolk, a free community dinner is being held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8418 Tidewater Drive, across from Northside Park. It’s hosted by Ocean View Church and Coaster Coffee.

Virginia Beach will be holding a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the Housing Resource Center at 104 North Witchduck Road. Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission and BEACH Community Partnership invite the public to reflect and commemorate the lives of those who have died while homeless.

“No one entity can tackle the issue of homelessness on its own,” said Ruth Hill, director of Housing & Neighborhood Preservation. “We are grateful for our caring community and our many faith and non-profit partners who share our commitment to making homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring in Virginia Beach. This night is a solemn reminder that our work must continue and one we hope will inspire more to join this community effort so that everyone is able to have a safe warm place to call home.”

News 3 is scheduled to talk with Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless and will update this story.