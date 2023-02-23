Hampton Roads Del. Mike Mullin mourning loss of infant son

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Del. Mike Mullin, based out of Newport News, is mourning the loss of his youngest child, 4-month-old Peter.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our baby, Peter,” Mullin said. “Rebecca and I appreciate the love and support that so many people are sending to us at this time but ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our precious son.”

The news comes a day after Mullin, who’s represented the Peninsula since 2016, announced he would not seek reelection in the 93rd District. He said he wanted to spend more time with his children.

