Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton Roads Del. Mike Mullin mourning loss of infant son

Del. Mike Mullin (D-Newport News) 2023
Anthony Sabella/WTKR
Del. Mike Mullin introduced House Bill 1968, which would add markers to historic Green Book locations in Virginia.
Del. Mike Mullin (D-Newport News) 2023
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:30:16-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Del. Mike Mullin, based out of Newport News, is mourning the loss of his youngest child, 4-month-old Peter.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our baby, Peter,” Mullin said. “Rebecca and I appreciate the love and support that so many people are sending to us at this time but ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our precious son.”

The news comes a day after Mullin, who’s represented the Peninsula since 2016, announced he would not seek reelection in the 93rd District. He said he wanted to spend more time with his children.

We will update this artticle with more information as this is breaking news.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV