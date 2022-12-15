Hampton Roads' first casino holds job fair before they open their doors in a month

We're just one month away from the big grand opening of Hampton Roads' first-ever casino.

We got a sneak peek inside earlier this week, but before the doors officially open, the casino says they need more workers.

On Thursday the casino held its final job fair.

News 3 crews attended the job fair that's currently underway. The process seems to be easy. Applicants sign in and then they head down the hallway for a group interview.

Then applicants will have a one-on-one interview if they are qualified. Job offers are being offered at this job fair and those who are offered a job will start onboarding.

A few days ago we got an inside look at the casino's progress, which included an inside look into over 1,400 slot machines and five restaurants. This will require a lot of employees.

Job seekers attending the fair will have organizers who will assess their personality, demeanor, and interests during a group interview. Then they will head to their one-on-one interview in a specific industry.

Hiring managers tell us the biggest thing they're looking for is a willingness to learn.

"We're looking for the smiles, the personality, the upbeat because we are the entertainment business, so that's the first thing we look for," Tameika Moore, the VP of HR, tells News 3. "A lot of the positions were bringing are new, so the first thing we look for is personality, the rest of the stuff we can teach you.

Moore tells us the casino has extended 1,100 job offers so far.

Now they are focused on hiring part-time employees and specifically people to work in food & beverage. According to casino officials, those hired at the job fair Thursday can begin working with the casino on opening day, with the exception of table game employees as they will have to complete dealer school.

The casino's construction is set for completion by January 10, 2023, and will host two charity events prior to its grand opening on January 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.

You can apply to work at the casino here.