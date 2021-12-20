Hampton Roads' hospitals start to see rise in COVID-19 patients; local clinics offering testing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Local clinics are offering increased COVID-19 testing availability as hospitals in the region report a rise in patients with the virus.

The Chesapeake Health Department is holding a COVID-19 testing clinic on Monday, December 20. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chesapeake Health Department located at 748 N. Battlefield Boulevard. This is one of six clinics held at that location this month.

According to the Chesapeake Health Department, it will offer rapid and PCR testing. It is free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.

COVID-19 testing is also available Monday, December 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Military Circle Mall, 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk.

The Chesapeake Health Department is also holding a testing and vaccination clinic on Tuesday, December 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Dominion Commons Shopping Center in the Grassfield area. For more information, click here.

Sentara hospitals are starting to see a rise in COVID-19 patients, according to Kelly Kennedy, the corporate communications and public relations advisor for Sentara Healthcare.

Kennedy wrote in a statement: “Sentara hospitals continue to care for all patients. Like many hospitals across the nation, we are once again starting to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in our care. This information is publicly available on the Sentara COVID-19 Hospitalized Patient Dashboard.

"We strongly encourage all community members who are eligible and able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get a booster shot. COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to the virus. Vaccination offers strong protection against COVID-19 variants.”

According to the VDH website, there are now 1,023,698 total cases. There are 15,136 total COVID-19 related deaths. The case numbers are up by 10,308, and deaths are up by 53 since Friday as the VDH does not release updated data over the weekend.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

