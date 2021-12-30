Hampton Roads Incident Management Team helps clean up after Kentucky tornadoes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Kentucky cities and towns destroyed in a night of tornadoes earlier this month are going to get some help from Hampton Roads.

The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team sent two of its members Thursday morning to join in clean up efforts.

George Woodruff is a retired Virginia Beach firefighter and Justin Weston currently serves the Newport News Fire Department. Both will meet with other members of Virginia's Incident Management Team in Richmond before heading to Frankfort, Kentucky.

From there, they'll be deployed to tornado-affected areas in either Graves County, Hopkins County or Marshall County on Friday or be held at the State Emergency Operations Center.

According to a release, the Hampton Roads team members will provide logistical, communications and IT equipment essential to operations in disaster areas.

Woodruff and Weston are scheduled to return to Chesapeake on January 14.