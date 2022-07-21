NORFOLK, Va. -- On average 1,000 kids, businesses, and volunteers across the region will open lemonade stands from July 22-24 to support Anthem LemonAid 2022. Every dollar they raise will go to support childhood cancer treatment programs at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD).

“Anthem LemonAid is about kids helping kids with cancer, and ensuring that CHKD can bring health, healing and hope to all childhood cancer patients in Hampton Roads,” said Briana Jackson, Volunteer and Events Coordinator with The King’s Daughters.

CHKD follows 500 local childhood cancer patients, ranging in age from newborns to survivors in their mid 20s. Nearly 70 new cases are diagnosed each year. The CHKD team of medical professionals from oncologists and surgeons to pediatric oncology nurses, and nurse practitioners provide the nation’s most up-to-date treatments through CHKD’s participation in the world’s largest cancer research association.

This year’s LemonAid Ambassador is Tucker Davis, a soon-to-be 3rd grader and CHKD cancer survivor. When Tucker was 5 years old, he fell and hit his head. Shortly after fall, CHKD discovered a hidden brain tumor which resulted in two years of surgery and treatment. Today, Tucker is 100% healthy, happy and cancer free.

Davis is starring in Anthem’s advertising to promote the event on television, radio, outdoor and social media.

“Any kid can do it,” Tucker says.

With a bright spirit like Tuckers, they will have dozens of stands registered for front yards, neighborhoods, swimming pools, baseball fields, grocery stores and local businesses all across the region.

“It’s a fun way for kids to learn about a very important subject, and a fun way for local businesses to give back to the community, and we’re always grateful for the outpouring of support,” Jackson added.

The event is free for volunteers and online sponsors parents and volunteers provide their own table, water, ice and encouragement to raise money to support kids fighting cancer at CHKD.

For more details or to donate please visit AnthemLemonAid.com

