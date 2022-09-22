Hampton Roads mayors continue discussion on gun violence solutions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Hampton Roads mayors will continue their discussions on how to address gun violence as a region during a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Mayors and city managers will be talking about potential legislative proposals that could help. They'll also get an update on an effort to share data about gun violence as a region and will discuss potential next steps.

This is the third meeting of the group since they began meeting in April.

The group's last meeting was in May, where the group agreed to some initial recommendations.

