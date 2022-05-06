Hampton Roads mayors continue discussion on gun violence prevention

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Hampton Roads are continuing their discussions on Friday about ways to help prevent gun violence.

This follows another meeting in April where mayors and administrators had a discussion on strategies.

Ahead of that meeting, Robert Crum Jr., executive director of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, asked these questions:

What strategies are under discussion to address violence in your locality?

Do you believe there are regional opportunities to address this issue, or will most strategies be addressed at the local level?

What partners should be included in future deliberations on this topic?

Hampton Roads continues to see gun violence problems. This week a woman died in a shooting in Norfolk. A man was killed in Chesapeake.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the discussion on Friday afternoon.

