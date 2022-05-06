Watch
Hampton Roads mayors continue discussion on gun violence prevention

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Hampton Roads are continuing their discussions on Friday about ways to help prevent gun violence.

This follows another meeting in April where mayors and administrators had a discussion on strategies.

Ahead of that meeting, Robert Crum Jr., executive director of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, asked these questions:

  • What strategies are under discussion to address violence in your locality?
  • Do you believe there are regional opportunities to address this issue, or will most strategies be addressed at the local level?
  • What partners should be included in future deliberations on this topic?

Hampton Roads continues to see gun violence problems. This week a woman died in a shooting in Norfolk. A man was killed in Chesapeake.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the discussion on Friday afternoon.

