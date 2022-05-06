Watch
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil in memory of Norfolk woman killed in double shooting

Posted at 11:17 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 23:17:07-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk community gathered Thursday night to hold a vigil for a woman killed in a shooting this week.

Family and friends came together to honor 32-year-old Delisha R. Taylor, who died in a double shooting early Tuesday morning on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. A man was also injured in that shooting.

Family members tell News 3 Taylor was sitting in the car with her boyfriend when someone drove by shooting.

"The lack of love is why we are going through what we're going through. I cry night after night of what's happening in our community," a local minister said.

Police tell us they're investigating; they have not yet identified any suspects.

