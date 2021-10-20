Hampton Roads naval installations move to HPCON Bravo + amid downward trend in COVID-19 cases

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Due to a downward trend in coronavirus cases, the U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it’s loosening some of its pandemic-related measures.

All Navy bases in Hampton Roads are now in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo, which is less restrictive and increases capacity limits for work spaces.

Now, the occupancy levels in work spaces onboard installations must be less than 40% of their normal capacity, compared with a capacity of less than 25% in HPCON Charlie.

In HPCON Bravo +, social gatherings for unvaccinated personnel are also no longer limited to 10 people. Unvaccinated personnel can also leave their homes for non-essential activities in HPCON Bravo +.

Other restrictions will remain in place.

Visitors' access to installations may still be limited, and indoor common areas and large venues may still be closed. Gyms may also operate at diminished occupancy.

Face masks are still required indoors, and the Navy is reminding active-duty Sailors of the Nov. 28 deadline to be fully vaccinated. Those in the selected reserve have until Dec. 28.

This deadline makes Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 the final days active and selected reserve, respectively, can receive the second of the two required shots for a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine and complete the 14-day waiting period required to achieve full vaccination.

Sailors who do not meet the deadline without a pending or approved exemption will be discharged.

“I’m proud of everyone who is already vaccinated. The Navy is such a huge part of the Hampton Roads community that we are playing a critical role in helping to defeat the virus so we can keep our Sailors and our neighbors safe,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “More than 98% of active-duty Sailors around the world have already gotten one dose of a vaccine. We don’t want to lose the other 2% for any reason. They’re too important. They’re too talented. Our nation needs you to take the shot.”

Military personnel in Hampton Roads also must adhere to state and local guidance regarding off-base activities. Military personnel also are required to follow the guidance of their commanding officers, and any guidance provided by region or installation commanders.

If local conditions worsen, Navy officials say HPCON levels can increase.

