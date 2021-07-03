Hampton Roads Navy installations loosen restrictions, move to HPCON Alpha

NORFOLK, Va. - Navy installations in Hampton Roads moved to Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Alpha Friday after meeting conditions-based guidance for the changing of HPCON.

The change means the allowable workplace occupancy on Hampton Roads installations increases from less than 50% to less than 100%. Social distancing, personal hygiene measures and the wearing of masks for those who are not immunized remains a requirement.

To move to HPCON Alpha, the Navy requires a minimal level of community transmission of coronavirus. In HPCON Alpha, the daily average of new coronavirus cases must be less than two new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

Installations in Hampton Roads had been in HPCON Bravo, a more restrictive level, since May 1.

In HPCON Alpha, military personnel are required to follow the guidance of their commanding officers and any guidance provided by region or installation commanders.

If local conditions worsen, HPCON levels can increase for military personnel who have not been vaccinated, in accordance with guidance from Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker.

Military personnel in Hampton Roads also will continue to adhere to state and local guidance regarding off-base activities.

