Hampton Roads Navy installations return to HPCON Bravo 2 weeks after loosening restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads Navy installations returned to Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Bravo Friday after no longer meeting Office of the Secretary of Defense conditions-based guidance for HPCON Alpha.

To maintain HPCON Alpha, the daily average of new COVID-19 cases must be less than two new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. However, local COVID-19 case rates steadily increased over the past nine days.

Local Navy installations initially returned to HPCON Alpha, a less restrictive level, on July 2.

Under HPCON Brave, the allowable workplace occupancy has changed from "less than 100%" to "less than 50%." Specific occupancy is determined by the unit commander.

The change doesn't alter the mask requirement for vaccinated personnel. Non-vaccinated personnel are still required to wear masks.

If local conditions worsen, HPCON levels can increase for military and civilian personnel who have not been vaccinated, in accordance with guidance from Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker.

Military personnel in Hampton Roads also will continue to adhere to state and local guidance regarding off-base activities.

