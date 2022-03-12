Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina see heavy rain, high winds during Saturday storms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Our viewing area got a taste of all four seasons Saturday as a line of storms swept across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

A cold front brought damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and temperature changes across the region, with nearly a 30-degree difference from Friday reported in some localities.

A Tornado Watch was also put into effect for parts of the viewing area, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and a majority of the northeastern North Carolina counties in our area. The watch was set to expire at 1 p.m.

News 3's Angela Bohon and Justin Fleenor captured photos and video of downed tree branches in Norfolk's Larchmont neighborhood. Crews on the scene worked to remove a large tree limb and a downed power line from the area of Glenhaven Crescent.

We also received reports of flooding in Portsmouth, including on Effingham Street near I-264.

According to Meteorologist April Loveland's latest forecast, falling temperatures this afternoon and evening will lead to a few snow showers across the area. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s next week.

