First Warning Forecast: Storms out, snow showers in along with gusty winds and plunging temps

*** Wind Advisory until 7 PM Saturday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Hampton, Newport News Poquoson, York, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

*** Wind Advisory from 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday for Accomack and Northampton counties. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

*** High Wind Warning from 7 AM to 3 PM Saturday the Outer Banks of Dare County. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

From strong storms to snow showers...Falling temperatures this afternoon and evening will lead to a few snow showers across the area. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s next week.

Temperatures are falling into the 30s this afternoon. With the colder air, we could see a switch from rain to snow showers this afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected. It will be very windy with winds out of the northwest. Expect wind gusts at 40 to 60 mph possible.

The chilly air will stick around for Sunday. Temperatures will start in the 20s Sunday morning with a wind chill in the teens. Highs will only reach the upper 40s, but it will feel more like the upper 30s. We will see lots of sunshine, but it will still be breezy with winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Milder weather will build in just in time to start the work week. Expect highs in the low 60s with clouds building in as the day progresses.

Even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Most cloudy heading into Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s. A spotty shower is possible.

Better chances for scattered showers for St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 60s.

Another warmup just in time to start the work week. Highs on Friday will soar to the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

