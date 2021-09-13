Hampton Roads, northeastern North Carolina school districts create hubs for COVID-19 information as school year gets underway

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic is underway, with local school districts already having sent students back to the classroom.
To keep students, parents and families in the know, many school divisions in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina have created dashboards and webpages displaying COVID-19 data, such as the daily case count, the number of quarantines and other important information.
You can visit the COVID-19 dashboard for your child's school district by visiting the links below:
Virginia
Chesapeake
Gloucester County
Hampton
Isle of Wight County
Newport News
Norfolk
Poquoson
Portsmouth
Southampton County
Suffolk
Virginia Beach
York County
Williamsburg
North Carolina
Camden County
- Camden County Schools updates COVID-19 data on a banner on the district's homepage.
Chowan County
Currituck County
- The COVID-19 dashboard for Currituck County Schools can be found here. The school district also has other information here.
Dare County
Gates County
Hertford County
Pasquotank County
Perquimans County
