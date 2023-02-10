Hampton Roads org. offering free Lyft rides to curb drunk driving

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Do you have big plans for Super Bowl Sunday?

Local organization Drive Safe Hampton Roads is offering a way for people to enjoy the big game without worrying about getting home safely.

The organization’s “757 Sober Ride” offer will allow passengers to get free or reduced fares on Lyft rides. The promotion will start on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. and end Monday at 4:00 a.m.

The promotion can be claimed by anyone aged 21 or older “celebrating with alcohol.” To get the reduced fare, users should enter the code “757 Sober Ride” in the app’s “Payment” tab. Riders can get up to $15 off of their ride home.

Additionally, the promotion can only be claimed by rides “originating from or [having] a destination within Hampton Roads,” according to Drive Safe HR.

The organization shared that during last year’s Super Bowl Sunday, there were 25 crashes in Hampton Roads during the 12-hour Super Bowl Sunday timeframe. Of those crashes, four involved alcohol and one person died.

