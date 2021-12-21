Hampton Roads police departments work to address staffing shortages

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads are working to address staffing shortages.

The Portsmouth Police Department is out with a new PSA aimed at attracting officers to the force. On Friday, the city manager told News 3 there are more than 80 vacancies in the department.

It's a similar story in several other cities. During a Facebook question and answer session Tuesday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the department is short 45 police officers.

Law enforcement agencies are offering bonuses and other incentives to try and attract candidates.

News 3 will have more details on how law enforcement agencies are making it work beginning on News 3 at 4 pm.