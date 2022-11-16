Hampton Roads Polish Americans reacting to reports of missile hitting Poland

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tuesday night, Marzena Bogacki was glued to Polish news outlets at her Virginia Beach home.

It’s possible a Russian missile strayed into her home country of Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

READ: US, Poland: Russian missile hit Polish village near Ukraine border, 2 killed

Bogacki has been getting information, while trying to check in with family and friends.

“It's terrifying,” Bogacki told News 3. “It's terrifying, because we've seen what is still going on in Ukraine.”

Bogacki is proud of her heritage and being part of the Polish-American Society of Tidewater.

The same goes for Witold Kepka with the Polish Apostolate of Tidewater, who shared his reaction to Tuesday’s news with me.

“It's disturbing. It's frustrating,” Kepka said. “I would never expect this to happen.”

Both said it's important to stay calm as information continues coming in.

“Hopefully this is just going to be an incident of some sort and will not escalate into anything bigger,” Kepka said.

“The international community will react accordingly, and we will follow,” Bogacki added.

Both Bogacki’s and Kepka's groups have teamed up to help with Ukraine relief efforts recently.

They told News 3 they'll continue paying attention to what's happening in Poland and will act if there's a need.