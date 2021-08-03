Hampton Roads prepares for annual law enforcement National Night Out events

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National Night Out is an annual event recognized throughout the country. It’s a time when law enforcement agencies interact with community members to build and strengthen relationships, and it's happening August 3.

“It’s an opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another as well as get to know the officers who work in their district,” said Sgt. Reginald Williams with the Public Information Office of the Hampton Police Division.

“Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more,” the National Night Out website states.

“One of the best ways to prevent crimes is to get the community involved,” stated Sgt. Williams. “When neighbors and communities come together and take a vested interested in making them safer, it works, and that partnership that we have is something we want to continue to build on.”

For more information on National Night Out, click here. Cities across Hampton Roads are participating. In fact, the website shows 129 cities in Virginia have events planned, and 135 cities in North Carolina are participating.

The following list is not conclusive. You may want to reach out to your local city office or police department for more information.

Suffolk

Kick-off ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chamber, 442 West Washington Street. Other events will be held at multiple locations throughout Suffolk. Visit www.suffolknno.com for more information.

Suffolk officials say they are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and may need to make some adjustments.

Newport News

NNPD To Hold National Night Out Kick-Off Ceremony

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Newport News Police Department will hold a brief kick-off ceremony prior to celebrating National Night Out. The ceremony will be held at Newport News Police Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Ave. at 4 p.m. A list of events will be available at the kick-off.

According to the Newport News Public Library system, its branches will be participating in the National Night Out. Grissom Library is having a Splatter Paint Night at 6 p.m. Main Street Library is having magician/entertainer Harold Wood at 6 pm, and Pearl Bailey is having snacks and games 5-7 p.m.

“We missed connecting with our community members, in person, during National Night Out last year, and we are excited about returning to an in-person event,” Chief Drew said.

Newport News Police Department is also hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” on Tuesday morning, August 3 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at 12801 Jefferson Ave. near Denbigh Blvd.

JBLE-Eustis emergency services is holding the annual National Night Out '21, which will have a community recognition parade and community outreach event. Participants are encouraged to hold up banners and signs for birthday and special occasion recognition over the police and fire/EMS PA systems during the parade.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Taylor Ave and Wilson Ave, and ends at 26th St. and Jefferson Ave. Immediately following the parade, please come have fun with us at the Youth Center, located at 1102 Pershing Ave., 6:30- 7:30 p.m.Inclement weather will cancel the parade, but the Youth Center event will still occur.

Portsmouth

Multiple locations participating. Police shared the following info:

Westwinds Apartments 3601 Gateway Dr. - 5-7 p.m.

Commons at Greenwood, 205 Bedford Ct. - 1-5 p.m.

South Loxley, 3014 Victory Boulevard - 2-8 p.m.

Brighton Prentis Park, Lansing Ave. - No time listed.

London Oaks, 2680 High St. - 2-6 p.m.

St. Marks Deliverance Center, 3801 Turnkpike Road - 5-9 p.m.

Great Awakening, 1520 High St. - 5-7 p.m.

Port Norfolk, Fountain Park on Broad St. - 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Wilson Ward / Cradock Civic League, Olympic Sports Club on Portsmouth Blvd. - 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Police Department reports that 18 neighborhoods are participating. Here is information on a couple of those:

The events at Lakeside Park in South Norfolk and at the soccer fields at the 100 Block of N. George Washington Hwy. are open to the public and will have giveaways, police department demonstrations. Lakeside Park will have an event from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Hampton

The Hampton Police Division's Public Information Office states most of their community events for National Night Out are held in October; however, there will be some smaller events held on August 3.

MALVERN Neighborhood Watch Group (Fox Hill/Long Bridge)

Time: 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: Booker Elementary School at 160 Apollo Dr.

Event: Picnic

SELDON VILLAGE Neighborhood

Time: 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: End of Parkway Dr.

Event: Hot Dogs, Ice Cream, Horse Ride, HFD

PASTURE POINT Neighborhood

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: River St Park (River St.)