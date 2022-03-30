Hampton Roads prepares for severe weather expected Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Residents of Hampton Roads are preparing for stormy weather expected on Thursday.

According to WTKR meteorologist April Loveland, the biggest threats will be wind, heavy rain, and hail. Hampton Roads is likely to see severe weather Thursday between 4:00 p.m. and midnight.

Wednesday, winds will pick up overnight into Thursday morning. Winds are expected to be strong throughout the day on Thursday with gusts 40-60 mph by the evening hours.

Homeowners are advised to secure any loose outdoor objects that could become a danger if blown by the wind.

If you experience a power outage, you can call and report that to Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357 or click here.