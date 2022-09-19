Hampton Roads reacts as Hurricane Fiona pounds Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hurricane Fiona is roaring over the Dominican Republic after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico.

The governor of Puerto Rico says the damage is catastrophic.

No deaths have been reported, though emergency crews still need to assess the damage.

News 3 is checking with organizations and businesses in Hampton Roads to see how they are responding.

Mercy Chefs says its deployment team is monitoring the situation and is in contact with individuals in Puerto Rico. They hope to know more Monday afternoon as to whether they’ll send a team to prepare emergency meals for those in need.

Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for American Red Cross, said they are also on standby.

News 3 reached out to Virginia Task Force 2 to see if they may assist. Virginia Beach Fire Captain and Task Force leader Jon Rigolo said they helped during Hurricane Maria but this time, FEMA is deploying task forces from Maryland and Nebraska.

Meantime, the owner of Island Dog Rescue of Virginia Beach says they are ready and assessing the situation in Puerto Rico right now.

This story will be updated throughout the day.