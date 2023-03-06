Hampton Roads reacts to pre-Labor Day start to school year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Both Norfolk Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be starting the next school year before Labor Day.

Last year, those districts started on September 6, the day after Labor Day. However, students will begin classes on August 28 for the 2023-2024 school year.

A spokesperson for VBCPS says they’ve not, in recent history, started before the holiday. She added the decision was the result of an engagement process that included a survey.

The plans are getting mixed reactions.

“For the most part, I’m okay with the earlier start date,” said Janell Harris. She said the last week of summer is usually spent prepping and that her oldest daughter is all for it.

“She likes school. She likes her friends. She likes her classes, her teachers, so for her, it’s just more time with her friends,” Harris added.

Willie Tate has grandkids in Virginia Beach Public Schools and said it may take some time to adjust.

“I really don’t care for the idea, because my family, we tend to take vacations during that time- that’s the last trip of the year,” said Tate.

Chesapeake Public Schools had also considered starting early but decided against it. Their students will start on September 5.