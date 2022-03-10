Hampton Roads school divisions seek to address teacher pay

NORFOLK, Va. - School divisions across Hampton Roads are seeking to address teacher pay with proposed raises for the upcoming school year.

Virginia lawmakers are still working out the final details of their budget before ending their session on Saturday, but the both the House and Senate versions include raises for teachers.

School divisions are proposing raises generally in the 5 percent range, which is in-line with the proposed state budget.

Some have included proposed raises above that, including in Suffolk, where teachers could get raises of 6.4 percent with some getting more than that. The Suffolk School Board is also voting on Thursday night about whether to give employees a bonus. Full time staff could get a $2,000 bonus.

In Portsmouth, the superintendent has proposed a 5 percent raise for all staff, including for positions not funded through the state budget. School Board chair Dr. Cardell Patillo said he supports the proposal.

"We know at the end of the day with inflation and the rising cost of everything that's needed and necessary for us to live, that it is essential to raise staff pay," he said.

