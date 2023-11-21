Hampton Roads schools to receive part of $12 million security grant: VDOE

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Over 400 schools in the commonwealth received a $12 million dollar grant to buy new school security equipment.

Several school districts in Hampton Roads were on the list of those to receive the grants, including schools Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth,and Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Department of Education. The state school security grants have been approved for 98 school divisions.

The grants will pay for security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, security vestibules, two-way radios, voice and video internal communication systems, interior school bus cameras, mass notification systems and other security enhancements.

Grants were awarded on a competitive basis to schools that met criteria developed by the VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, according to the VDOE. Evaluation of the schools was based on the need for equipment, number of security offenses and whether the schools were in a division least able to afford the upgrades themselves.

Chesapeake schools to receive grant funds:



Deep Creek Middle

Indian River Middle

Norfolk schools to receive grant funds:

Booker T Washington High

Granby High

Portsmouth schools to receive grant funds:

Churchland Middle

Cradock Middle

William E. Waters Middle

Virginia Beach schools to receive grant funds:

Bayside 6th Grade Campus

Bayside High

Birdneck Elementary

Brandon Middle

Green Run High

Kempsville Meadows Elementary

Parkway Elementary

Pembroke Meadows Elementary

Point O' View Elementary

Providence Elementary

Thalia Elementary

Thoroughgood Elementary

W.T. Cooke Elementary

Windsor Oaks Elementary

There are other schools in News 3's coverage area receiving part of the security grant.

Accomack County schools to receive grant funds:



Accawmacke Elementary

Arcadia Middle

Chincoteague Elementary

Chincoteague High

Kegotank Elementary

Metompkin Elementary

Nandua High

Pungoteague Elementary

Tangier Combined

Franklin City schools to receive grant funds:

Franklin High

Joseph P. King Jr. Middle

S.P. Morton Elementary

Gloucester schools to receive grant funds: