2 students injured, 1 apprehended after altercation with box cutter at Bethel High: HCS

HAMPTON, Va. — According to a message sent out to Bethel parents from school principal Dr. Tanya Howard, two students were injured and another was apprehended after an altercation involving a box cutter.

The message says in part, "During class change between our second and third block, we had a student altercation in one of our hallways between two students in which another student intervened. During the altercation, on of the students assaulted the two other students with a small box cutter."

Howard said in the message that administration as well as the school security and School Resource Officer responded immediately.

As a precautionary measure, additional officers with the Hampton police were contacted and responded to the school to provide support, but a lockdown wasn't called due to the student being apprehended quickly, according to Howard's message.

The two injured students were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said Howard.

The message said the student is not in school and "will also be disciplined according to the Student's Rights and Responsibilities Handbook."

