Hampton Roads' students channel their energy into sustainable energy in wind, solar competition

NORFOLK, Va. – Students from across Hampton Roads and North Carolina competed in a competition Friday, centered around renewable energy.

It’s called the KidWind Challenge, and it’s hosted by James Madison University in conjunction with Old Dominion University where the event was held.

High schoolers from across the region have spent time designing and building small-scale wind turbines and solar projects. They bring those devices to the competition and those projects are put to the test and judged by industry experts.

The competition is open to students in 4th through 12th grade, though today, organizers say, it was all high school students. The top three teams in both solar and wind will move on to the state competition to be held in April at Virginia State University.

The KidWind Challenge is held annually. Local environmental experts tell News 3 they hope to get even more students involved next year. For more information on the challenge, click here.