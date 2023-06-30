Hampton Roads students could qualify for nearly-free college tuition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A college education is being made possible for some students who come from lower-income families.

Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach is expanding a program called Coastal Advantage. The university says it virtually eliminates tuition for qualified students. Coastal Advantage covers all but $2,500 of VWU tuition.

To qualify, the students must be within commuting distance of the campus and their family’s income must be under $60,000.

Cecilia Candelaria, a Granby High School graduate, was recently accepted to VWU and will start in the fall. She told News 3 she is grateful that such a program exists.

“I’m the first person in my family to go to college, so for me, this opportunity is more than a blessing,” said Candelaria.

Virginia Wesleyan University President, Dr. Scott D. Miller said, “The bottom line is: academically-talented students who normally would take a gap year or two or maybe not even attend college are able to attend a selective, private institution of their choice, and they’re able to walk away with a quality education without incurring debt.”

VWU essentially piloted the program and hopes to double the number of students being offered this option to 50 next year.

Miller added, “As we looked at our local market, we found there was a population - an underserved population - that we needed to reach out [to] and do a better job of serving.”

Miller said their published tuition cost is $36,000 a year, but 98% of students receive some form of financial aid. He explained that the typical, traditional student pays about $18,000.

For those using the Coastal Advantage Program, if they need assistance to pay the remaining $2,500, they can participate in VWU’s Work and Learn program.

VWU also has multiple partnerships with Tidewater Community College, including a deal where first-year students who aren’t accepted by VWU can automatically enter classes at TCC.