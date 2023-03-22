Hampton Roads Transit holding meeting to gather input about potential light rail extension

NORFOLK, Va. — People are getting the chance to weigh in on the latest proposal for expanding Norfolk's light rail.

On the table is extending The Tide about two miles to Military Circle Mall, with a stop at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Years later, efforts continue to expand light rail in Norfolk

The public meeting will be at the Elegant Affairs Banquet Hall and Event Center on Military Highway. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be another meeting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Newport Road Park & Ride on Kempsville Road.