Hampton Roads Transit holding meeting to gather input about potential light rail extension

Hampton Roads Transit/Instagram
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 22, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — People are getting the chance to weigh in on the latest proposal for expanding Norfolk's light rail.

On the table is extending The Tide about two miles to Military Circle Mall, with a stop at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

The public meeting will be at the Elegant Affairs Banquet Hall and Event Center on Military Highway. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be another meeting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Newport Road Park & Ride on Kempsville Road.

